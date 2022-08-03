How Chad Dudley went from professional athlete to attorney, sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

Training to become a professional athlete and running a law firm might seem totally unrelated at first, but one Baton Rouge attorney says pursuing one dream helped him develop the skills he would need to be successful later in life.

Chad Dudley of Dudley DeBosier spent more than a decade training to be a professional tennis player, but life didn’t turn out as expected. Even so, he credits the discipline, training and work ethic he developed during his tennis training with helping to prepare him for his legal career. Read more of Chad’s story here.