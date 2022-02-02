Celebrating the legacy of MLK, sponsored by Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome

Each year, Black History Month serves as a reminder of our legacy and heritage. We use this occasion to honor the work of those before us. In 2022, we are focused on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the progress sparked in communities like Baton Rouge.

This legacy of change is best honored when we put service before self and own up to the challenge of leaving our community better than we found it. We’re doing just that through the MLK Holiday BR 2022 celebration—a series of service to our city, and a commitment to walking in Dr. King’s legacy.

We need our residents to join us. You can find information on this year’s events at mlkholidaybr.com. Together, we can create solutions, find resources, and drive change in Baton Rouge … not just for a month, but for a lifetime.