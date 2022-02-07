Celebrating Black culture, achievements and excellence, sponsored by ExxonMobil

Black History Month is a time to not only celebrate Black history, but also to honor Black culture, achievements and excellence. This month, ExxonMobil’s Black Employee Success Team (BEST) will host several events for employees.

“For me, Black History Month is a time to celebrate and share the amazing African American contributions in all aspects of society,” said Abdou Ndiaye, ExxonMobil employee and BEST president. “It is a time for self-reflection on how I, as a young Black leader, can contribute and commit to this legacy of resiliency, excellence and positive impact.”

The month-long celebration includes a screening of The Green Book: Guide to Freedom. Exxon Mobil Corporation sponsored the Green Book exhibit in Baton Rouge, where visitors learned how the guide was an indispensable resource for African Americans traveling during segregation. Throughout the month, employees will test their trivia knowledge on trailblazing Black leaders, hear thought-provoking dialogue on the Black community’s legacy of resilience, and celebrate with a grand finale. Click here for more info about ExxonMobil.