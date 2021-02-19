In case you missed it: Garden District’s Mardi Gras trees pay tribute to the memory of Lindley Dodson

If you’ve visited Kleinert Avenue in Baton Rouge’s Garden District in the past few weeks, you’ve likely noticed the bows in Mardi Gras colors tied around each oak. While they may at first seem like average festive decorations in light of the Mardi Gras season, the bows are actually hung in memory of Lindley Spaht Dodson, the physician and Baton Rouge native killed this past January in Austin, Texas.

Dodson grew up on Kleinert, where her parents, Paul and Katherine Spaht, still live today. Remembering Dodson’s fondness of Mardi Gras and festivals, the close-knit community of neighbors decided to pay tribute to her by adding touches of purple, green and gold to the sprawling live oaks on the median.

