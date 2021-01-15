A developer with ties to Amazon has filed plans with the Planning Commission to redevelop the shuttered Cortana Mall in north Baton Rouge into a nearly 2.9 million-square-foot regional distribution center for the e-retail giant.

Though the documents do not specify that the project is being done by Amazon per se, the developer named on the application is with Seefried Industrial Properties, an Atlanta company that has developed facilities for Amazon through the eastern half of the U.S. It also ends what was an ongoing tussle between the developer and the owners of Dillard’s. Dillard’s Clearance Center will now close in April.

Read on for more in this story from a Jan. 8 edition of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.