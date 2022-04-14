Caring for your newborn’s skin, sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

When it comes to newborn skin, it’s not always the smoothest or prettiest. In the first week of life, babies often have small red spots that may look like ant or flea bites anywhere on their body. This common newborn rash is called Erythema toxicum. While it may sound scary, it’s completely harmless and should go away around 7 days of age.

It is also common for babies to have a lot of skin peeling in the first few weeks, especially around their stomach, wrist, and ankles. While you may want to lather them up in lotion, it doesn’t always help. Instead, gently “exfoliate” their peeling skin with a soft washcloth and water.

For more information on newborn care, sign up for The Baton Rouge Clinic’s Free Prenatal Class. To make an appointment with a pediatrician, please call 225.246.9290.