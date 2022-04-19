Can the River Center be made more competitive?

A similar study planned in 2020 amid concerns the River Center was losing performances to similar venues in New Orleans, Shreveport and Lafayette was scrapped when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The River Center reopened its performing arts theater this year after an $18 million renovation. Former Mayor Kip Holden had hoped to include River Center expansion in a failed bond package, though a smaller, $19 million upgrade accommodated the U.S. Bowling Congress’ arrival in 2012.

Hodes says the goal will be determining the “highest and best use” of the arena and associated facilities. Factors he expects will be part of the new evaluation include:

Should seating be expanded or reduced? Should premium seating be added? Are larger meeting rooms or more hospitality spaces needed? Should concourses be expanded? Is one large main kitchen enough?

The River Center continues to host large events, such as the recent sold-out Cody Johnson performance, though “lingering issues” related to the pandemic remain, Hodes says.

