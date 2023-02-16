Can a new coalition reduce violent crime in Baton Rouge?

A new coalition of local government, nonprofit and business leaders was launched today in an effort to address violent crime in Baton Rouge.

More than 160 leaders in government, business, law enforcement and nonprofit sectors make up SafeBR, which aims to raise resources to address the root causes of violent crime in Baton Rouge.

There are three pillars to SafeBR:

• Providing new resources for law enforcement to stop violent crime and individual assistance for first responders injured on the job.

• Attracting community investment in evidence-based strategies to disrupt cycles of violence.

• Requiring accountability and transparency for the justice system.

“Violent crime affects everyone—families, students, businesses and communities—and that’s why it will take a unified approach to reduce crime,” says Helena Cunningham, CEO of National Housing Consulting Services. “When we have business, government, law enforcement and nonprofits all at the table together, invested in the same priorities, and committed to a safer Baton Rouge, our impact will be amplified.”

Moving forward, SafeBR plans to release a multifaceted plan to promote short- and long-term community safety. The coalition will also launch a website where community members can track initiatives, access analysis of crime data trends and donate to initiatives that align with SafeBR’s mission.

“If we want to attract new residents to Baton Rouge and retain our current residents, then we must provide a safe environment for our community,” says Russell Mosely, founder and developer of Long Farm Village. “Business engagement is crucial for SafeBR to achieve its goals.”

