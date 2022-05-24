Does my A/C need a tune-up? Sponsored by Southern Air

It happens it all the time: a homeowner puts off air conditioning maintenance because they think their A/C is running fine, then the system breaks down under the stress of summer heat. And as all Baton Rouge area residents know, getting stuck without A/C in the heat of summer is not fun for anyone involved. However, with A/C maintenance you can avoid that annoying breakdown and ensure that your air conditioning system runs smoothly all summer long.

Southern Air treats each HVAC tune-up visit as an opportunity to provide a comprehensive inspection and cleaning to its customers. From calibrating the thermostat to cleaning all moving parts and testing electrical connections, a thorough tune-up from professional technicians will take care of every part of your AC system. If they find a problem that requires air conditioning repairs, they let you know up front, and even fix the issue during the same visit if possible.

