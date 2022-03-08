How to buy a Baton Rouge home in the spring of 2022, sponsored by Town and Parish

You have finally decided to buy a Baton Rouge home in 2022. We won’t sugarcoat this … it’s hard out there for buyers right now. You have to strategize your offers, and you may still have to make offers on several homes before you win a bid. Get ready to learn about multiple offers, appraisal gaps, appraisal waivers, offers over asking, etc. We have a buyer’s guide, but in 2022, there are a few more things you should know to be prepared. Read full article here.