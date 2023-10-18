BRYC expands into Iberville Parish with satellite campus

Dow Louisiana, the Iberville Parish School Board, the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition and the YMCA have teamed up to launch BRYC’s first satellite campus in Addis, according to an announcement from the nonprofit.

Founded roughly 15 years ago, BRYC helps low-income students go to college. The pilot program in Addis began on Sept. 14, and operates weekly at the Dow Westside YMCA for eighth- and ninth-grade students attending Iberville schools.

BRYC’s new site is made possible through a partnership with the IPSB, and Dow, which are providing financial support to ensure the success of the initiative.

This is the second such partnership the nonprofit has developed this year. The Advocate reported earlier this month that BRYC is poised to double in size over the next few years thanks to a proposed $1.5 million agreement with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. The EBR School Board is expected to give the proposal final approval on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The after-school program in Addis runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and includes skill development, tutoring, and academic mentorship from Dow employees. The inaugural program will run through the school year. Students interested in participating next year can apply when applications open in January.

