Brunch, cocktail and sunset tours arrive on the river with Baton Rouge Cruises

A new river cruise has been rollin’ on the Mississippi River, hosting weekend booze cruises and Sunday brunches since opening about six months ago.

Baton Rouge Cruises runs throughout the week, hosting passengers on a paddle-wheel boat purchased in Baltimore, Maryland.

The paddle-wheel boat offers pretty much something for everyone in terms of its menu of cruises, but its most popular event is its narrated tour. The one-hour ride floats north along the Mississippi, featuring information on local landmarks such as Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.

“It’s a really nice educational cruise for people locally and for people that aren’t familiar with Baton Rouge,” owner Duncan Armentor says.

Cocktail cruises bring a slice of downtown nightlife to the river tours, where guests can sip cocktails on Thursday and Friday nights; or watch the sunset with a full buffet on Saturday nights.

“It’s a two-hour, basically, booze cruise. Your first cocktail is on us,” Armentor says.

Brunch, anyone? Sunday rides bring bottomless mimosas and breakfast on the paddle-wheel boat.

The adventure starts with complimentary pickup from Baton Rouge Cruises’ parking lot, and passengers are then dropped off where the vessel is docked.

Baton Rouge Cruises also hosts private charters for events like wedding rehearsals and corporate events. Equipped with Starlink internet access and moveable seating, the cruise is fully customizable for whoever is on board, Armentor says.

“Demographic wise, it’s everyone,” Armentor says. “We have families that come on board and bring their children. We have had seniors, we’ve had college patrons and kids, and LSU sororities have found us already.”

Armentor started his career in New Orleans on a similar passenger boat.

“I’ve always had a love for the passenger-carrying vessel,” Armentor says. “So when my wife and I were traveling around in Baltimore, we spotted one for sale, and we just took a shot at bringing it into Baton Rouge harbor.”

The narrated tours are offered at various times from Wednesday-Sunday, and the paddle-wheel boat is hosting a two-hour Labor Day weekend cruise on Aug. 31 featuring cocktails and a float down the river with views of Tiger Stadium.

For more information on upcoming tours and booking, find it on Instagram, call 225-377-5958 or email [email protected].