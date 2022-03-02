Henna vs. tint—which will help you achieve your brow goals? sponsored by Black and Blanc Aesthetics

You are excited to finally get your brows done, and you go to the booking site only to find various service options that require hard-to-make decisions. We offer multiple brow services with the perfect solution for every type of brow. Whether your brows are thick and fluffy or sparse and thin, there is a service for you.

Brow henna is a semi-permanent solution that lasts up to two weeks on the skin and up to four weeks on the hair. It adheres to both, and has a longer processing time. Brow tint is a semi-permanent solution that lasts up to two weeks on the brow hairs, and lightly stains the skin for one or two days. It adheres mainly to the brow hairs and has a shorter processing time. Brow Henna is ideal for a bolder look, while brow tint creates a defined but natural look. Book your brow appointment.