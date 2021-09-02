BREC facilities closed as officials work to clean up parks

There are many fallen trees and damaged fences, she says, especially around ball fields and tennis courts. The most significant damage is to the roof at the Anna T. Jordan Recreational Center, which Michelet believes is mostly wind damage.

There are power and internet outages everywhere, including at the main administration building at Womack Park, she says.

Right now, she says, teams are going park to park and assessing damage, removing trees as needed and working with Entergy where there are fallen power lines.

As for when facilities will reopen, Michelet says BREC’s superintendent is waiting to see if they can get the administrative building’s power on. There are currently maintenance, construction, recreation, golf and zoo crews working to get facilities up and running. Follow BREC on social media for the latest.

Due to continuing impacts from Hurricane Ida, most BREC facilities will remain closed until power is restored, debris removed and staff able to make it to work. A limited number of facilities have power and will open tomorrow (Thursday, September 2, 2021) including… — BREC (@BRECParks) September 2, 2021

This article originally appeared in a Sept. 1 edition of Daily Report. For continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida’s impacts, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.

