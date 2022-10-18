Breast Cancer: The best protection is early detection, sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

All women can get breast cancer—even those with no family history. In the U.S., one in eight women will develop breast cancer by age 75. That’s why it’s so important to have annual screenings, checkups, and monthly self-exams. Studies show that approximately 50 percent of breast cancer cases in women age 50 and older are detected by the women themselves.

We recommend clinical breast exams every year with your doctor, starting at age 25, and yearly screening mammograms beginning at age 40.

Symptoms of breast cancer may include a lump or mass in the breast, a lump or swelling under the arm or around the collarbone, skin irritation, discharge, or breast/nipple pain. If you notice any of these symptoms, contact your healthcare professional immediately. Make an appointment for your annual mammogram at 225.246-9729. Click here for more information on early detection.

