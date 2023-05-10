BRAF to launch a new center to support local nonprofits

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation is launching a new division aimed at strengthening nonprofit organizations in the region.

The Center for Nonprofit Excellence, announced late Tuesday, will be the centralized entry point for area nonprofit leaders to connect with BRAF, promote giving opportunities and participate in continuing education programs. The center will also provide consulting services.

Last year, more than 300 community members across many sectors participated in the foundation’s six-month strategic planning process.

Recommendations included increasing the foundation’s capacity to serve Capital Region’s nonprofits through technical and strategic support. In turn, the foundation established the new center.

