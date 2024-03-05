BRAC will kick off its jobs and talent retention events next month

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber will host two events next month aimed at attracting professionals to the Capital Region as well as retaining those who are already here, the organization announced Tuesday.

BRAC is hosting its third annual Young Professional Summit on April 25 with the community young professionals group Forum 225. This year’s summit will be at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center and will focus on retaining talent.

Immediately after the summit and also at the Hilton, BRAC will launch its talent attraction and retention initiative Better In BTR, which is a partnership with Visit Baton Rouge.

Registration for the summit, which includes access to all programming, lunch and the Better in BTR launch party, is $95 for BRAC investors, $120 for non-investors, and $60 for college student participants.

Individuals interested in attending only the launch party can register for $25. Registration for both events is available at brac.org/events.

