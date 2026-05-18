Blue Bayou Waterpark reopens with new improvements for a summer of fun

The new operators of Blue Bayou Waterpark are focused on updating the park’s customer experience. With more than 20 years of operation at Gulf Islands Waterpark in Mississippi under its belt, the Louisiana-based company Leisure Sports and Recreation, LLC is excited to bring its expertise to Baton Rouge.

Since June 2025, the team has been working to improve the park. This Friday, May 22, marks the beginning of the park’s summer season. Guests can make a splash in the wave pool, slide down winding water slides, meander through a lazy river, get shade in cabanas and more.

The three partners grew up near the Gulf Coast, within driving distance of the water park. CEO Mark Moore was even a lifeguard at the park about 30 years ago. Their familiarity with the region is one of the assets Blue Bayou’s Chief Development Officer and partner Glenn Haggarty is excited to bring back to Baton Rouge.

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“We understand Baton Rouge and the civic asset that Blue Bayou is to not only the city, but the region,” Haggarty says. “And so we’re looking forward to being able to bring what we’ve done for 20 years over at Gulf Islands, operationally, to Blue Bayou and making this a spectacular summer for everybody.”

Most of the physical changes have been kept underground—literally. Fixes to the pools and pumps took up a majority of the renovation time, says Haggarty.

Work on the park’s existing slides included steel welding, replacing fiberglass, gel coating and resurfacing. Some slides needed complete refurbishment, and others had only cosmetic changes, which were addressed last.

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Other big changes to the Blue Bayou experience were technology-based. The team worked to remove unnecessary steps for the guest during their visit. Lockers and point-of-sale systems have been updated, and customers are encouraged to take advantage of the 40% discount when purchasing tickets on the park’s new website.

But Haggarty says the most work has been put in on Blue Bayou’s staff—from lifeguards to executives.

“We’re focused on our staff and building a great team,” Haggarty says. “So we hope that when you arrive, you’re seeing smiling faces and staff that are having as much fun as the guest is having.”

Safety is a top priority as the 2026 season kicks off this week.

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“Our focus for the first year is cleanliness, safety, customer service and building a great team,” Haggarty says. “We have new policies and procedures and rules, and all of it is designed to make a family feel comfortable coming to the water park.”

All of these changes culminate in a family-friendly experience that the management team hopes will become a tradition for many.

As for Dixie Landing, the theme park that was once connected to Blue Bayou, it will remain closed. Leisure Sports and Recreation, LLC does not own that property, and Haggarty says that his team members are strictly “water park people.”

Check out Blue Bayou’s website to find hours, prices and tickets.