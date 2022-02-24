Black History Month Spotlight: Byron Washington, sponsored by Visit Baton Rouge

History buff Byron Washington is your go-to guy for all things north Baton Rouge. The Scotlandville native is a community leader and a prime example of Black excellence this Black History Month.

While living in Scotlandville, Byron never saw a market that was in the area on a consistent basis. So he invented Scotland Saturdays, which would serve as an open market for vendors and artists to foster their creativity, and family friendly events for the community to enjoy. As a member on the Krewe of Oshun board, Baton Rouge’s newest Mardi Gras krewe, Washington is a wearer of multiple hats. The krewe was a historic moment for Baton Rouge and the Scotlandville area when it made its debut in 2020.

Byron is a change-maker and is revitalizing his and our community for the better. As an active, local cultural advocate, he doesn’t have plans to slow down anytime soon. Click here to find more events in north Baton Rouge.