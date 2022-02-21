Black Futures Quilt and Archive Project, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

In honor of its 10-year anniversary, MetroMorphosis invites you to capture the history of Black Baton Rouge through the Black Futures Quilt and Archive Project. This city-wide celebration focuses on collecting histories of Black Baton Rouge and will feature a quilt developed from materials donated by participants. We hope to capture as many voices as possible to create a resource that can be referenced and enjoyed for generations to come. Join us on February 26, 2-4 p.m., at the Main Library at Goodwood.

What to bring:

• Fabric (scraps, clothing, etc. at least 6×6 inches; cotton fabric without stretch is preferred)