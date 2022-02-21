×
Black Futures Quilt and Archive Project, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

In honor of its 10-year anniversary, MetroMorphosis invites you to capture the history of Black Baton Rouge through the Black Futures Quilt and Archive Project. This city-wide celebration focuses on collecting histories of Black Baton Rouge and will feature a quilt developed from materials donated by participants. We hope to capture as many voices as possible to create a resource that can be referenced and enjoyed for generations to come.  Join us on February 26, 2-4 p.m., at the Main Library at Goodwood.

What to bring:

• Fabric (scraps, clothing, etc. at least 6×6 inches; cotton fabric without stretch is preferred)

• Stories and memories that capture people, places and experiences related to Black life in Baton Rouge

Questions about participation and fabric donation can be sent to Project Facilitator Sharbreon Plummer at [email protected]. Click here to learn more.


