×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

The biggest myths about personal injury lawsuits, sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

  • Sponsored Content

Sponsored by

It’s no secret that personal injury attorneys get a bad rap. But you might be surprised to learn that some “facts” you have heard aren’t true. Through politics and media, we’ve all been bombarded with misinformation about civil law. To learn the 7 most common myths about lawsuits, click here. 

Our mission is to help Louisianans who’ve been injured through no fault of their own get compensation, and that means making sure they won’t hesitate to call a lawyer when they need one. So make sure to get the scoop on these personal injury myths before you settle with your insurance company.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Mardi Gras suppliers counting on big bounce back from last year
NEXT ARTICLE
Carnival creations: Local bakeries and restaurants explore fresh takes on king cake flavors

Latest Stories