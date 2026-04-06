FINAL HOURS! Voting for the Best of 225 Awards closes today

It’s the final countdown! Voting for the 2026 Best of 225 Awards closes today, April 8, at 11:59 p.m. It’s crunch time, people.

If you reside in the 225 area code, it’s your last chance to submit a ballot for your beloved restaurants, personalities and businesses. Your votes will determine who takes the top spots in categories like Best Burger, Best Nail Salon and Best Chef.

Go to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to vote, read FAQs or find promotional graphics for campaigning. And watch to see who wins in our July issue. Happy voting!