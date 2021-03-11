×
How Best of 225 nominees can download our free promo images

Nominated for a Best of 225 Award? First of all, a big congrats to you!

But did you know you can also download our free official graphics to promote your campaign? Choose your favorite colorway from our Instagram and Facebook post graphics, or download one of our Instagram and Facebook Story templates to dress up with your own text and favorite gifs.

Write-in nominations by Capital Region residents determined the people and businesses featured on this year’s final ballot. Now, locals can vote for all their favorites in nearly 70 categories. Cast your votes here, and you will be automatically entered to win $1,000 from Campus Federal Credit Union.

The 2021 Best of 225 ballot will remain open until April 8 at 5 p.m. Read our Frequently Asked Questions to find out more about how the nominees were determined, and how and when the 2021 winners will be revealed.


