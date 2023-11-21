Benny’s Car Wash expanding to 11 locations around the Capital Region

Baton Rouge-based Benny’s Car Wash has several projects underway as part of larger expansion efforts.

Construction is underway for a new oil change service next to the Benny’s Car Wash in Denham Springs, which the company acquired in fall 2018. Justin Alford, whose family has owned Benny’s since 1951, says construction should wrap up on that project before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the B-Quik convenience store and gas station being built next to the company’s stand-alone car wash on Lee Drive is expected to open early next year, he says.

In addition, Benny’s plans to expand its Greenwell Springs car wash with a second driveway and build stand-alone car washes in Baker and Zachary. Alford says the company is waiting on permits to start construction on the new locations, which will expand the car wash’s footprint to 11 locations.

Benny’s, which this year was named Business Report’s Company of the Year as well as the No. 1 overall Best Place to Work, currently operates nine car wash locations and employs 350 workers across the Capital Region.

