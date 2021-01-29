Baton Rouge’s Varsity Sports continues New Orleans expansion

Varsity Sports keeps growing.

Earlier this month, the Baton Rouge retailer closed on a vacant lot at the trailhead of the Tammany Trace in Mandeville and will build a new, 2,500-square-foot store on the site. When completed late this year, it will replace Varsity’s existing location in Mandeville.

The acquisition comes on the heels of the December 2020 opening of a third greater New Orleans-area location on Harrison Avenue in Lakeview. Varsity also has a store on Magazine Street in Uptown New Orleans, in addition to its flagship Baton Rouge location that opened in 2000 on Perkins Road.