×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Baton Rouge’s Foot Above Foundation is collecting Hurricane Ida donations

  • By Christina Leo

Sarah Hays’ homegrown philanthropy, Foot Above Foundation, is kicking into high gear again. Since founding the organization in 2016 during Baton Rouge’s devastating flood event, Hays—who returned from Houston last week after evacuating Hurricane Ida’s wake—has helped coordinate more than $200,000 in donated goods to those in need, a number that will surely grow in the coming weeks.

“We’ve updated the Foot Above website with an accurate list of items needed for Hurricane Ida victims,” says Hays, who also owns CounterspaceBR. “It’s not totally expansive yet—I made it while sitting at my friends’ home in Houston—but it does list some of the first helpful things that’ll be crucial to get into people’s hands.”

Before she returned from Houston, Hays purchased a couple of chainsaws and smaller items like bug spray that may be difficult to find in Baton Rouge.

Locals who are looking to help can check the Amazon wishlist on the Foot Above website, as well as the CounterspaceBR Instagram page.

“We’re currently working with organizations in places like Houma and Thibodaux that were heavily affected, and still figuring out the most efficient ways for people to find supplies, but it’ll be coming together more in the next few days,” she says.

For now, CounterspaceBR’s location at 3753 Perkins Road, Suite D, serves as a drop-off point for any donated supplies. Stay updated at instagram.com/counterspacebr.

This story originally appeared in inRegister. To keep up with inRegistersubscribe to the free [email protected] e-newsletter here.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Live music was poised to return this fall until the delta variant struck. Where does the industry go now?
NEXT ARTICLE
Dog Tales of [225]: Official Mascot, Fry Cook and Cashier Raising Cane III

Latest Stories