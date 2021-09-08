Baton Rouge’s Foot Above Foundation is collecting Hurricane Ida donations

Sarah Hays’ homegrown philanthropy, Foot Above Foundation, is kicking into high gear again. Since founding the organization in 2016 during Baton Rouge’s devastating flood event, Hays—who returned from Houston last week after evacuating Hurricane Ida’s wake—has helped coordinate more than $200,000 in donated goods to those in need, a number that will surely grow in the coming weeks.

“We’ve updated the Foot Above website with an accurate list of items needed for Hurricane Ida victims,” says Hays, who also owns CounterspaceBR. “It’s not totally expansive yet—I made it while sitting at my friends’ home in Houston—but it does list some of the first helpful things that’ll be crucial to get into people’s hands.”

Before she returned from Houston, Hays purchased a couple of chainsaws and smaller items like bug spray that may be difficult to find in Baton Rouge.