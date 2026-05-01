These travel goodies aim to make your summer road trip easier

The success of any trip hinges on effective packing. Luckily, Baton Rouge is home to many stores stocked with summer essentials. Whether you’re months ahead in the trip planning process or scrambling to find last-minute supplies, we don’t judge. For any road trip or cross-country flight, these items will keep you cool and covered. Starting with a sturdy yet sleek leather duffel to keep all your items safe, we’ve found what you need to enjoy any trip.

This article was originally published in the May 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.