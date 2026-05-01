Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Travel Layflats

These travel goodies aim to make your summer road trip easier

By
Catherine Clement
-

Photography by Collin Richie

The success of any trip hinges on effective packing. Luckily, Baton Rouge is home to many stores stocked with summer essentials. Whether you’re months ahead in the trip planning process or scrambling to find last-minute supplies, we don’t judge. For any road trip or cross-country flight, these items will keep you cool and covered. Starting with a sturdy yet sleek leather duffel to keep all your items safe, we’ve found what you need to enjoy any trip.

This article was originally published in the May 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.

Catherine Clement
By Catherine Clement
Catherine moved to Baton Rouge from her hometown after college, and she loves learning and writing about the people that make this city so unique. She also loves live music of any kind, so you can often find her planning for her next concert or having a good time with friends at the Texas Club—even though she doesn’t like country music.

About Us

© 2025 225 Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

About Us

Our Company