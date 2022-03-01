Baton Rouge retailers seeing post-Christmas sales surge

The U.S. reported strong retail sales in January—surpassing economists’ expectations—and the numbers are being reflected at Baton Rouge stores.

“I tell customers it’s been Christmas since Christmas,” says Bobby Berthelot, manager of Perlis.

He and his team expected the surge in sales to run through the Christmas season, but not all the way through Mardi Gras. The store is seeing its best sales numbers in a decade despite low inventory, he says.