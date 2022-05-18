Baton Rouge ranks 93rd on ‘U.S. News’ list of Best Places to Live

Baton Rouge came in 93rd among the 150 most populous metro areas on U.S. News and World Report’s list of the Best Places to Live in 2022-2023.
Baton Rouge came in 93rd among the 150 most populous metro areas on U.S. News and World Report’s list of the Best Places to Live in 2022-2023.
The Capital Region was ranked first in Louisiana.
On the plus side, U.S. News noted:
Factors bringing down the ranking include:
Lafayette was ranked second in Louisiana and 116th overall, followed in the state by New Orleans (136th overall) and Shreveport (140th).
Huntsville, Alabama, ranked first on the list, followed by Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Green Bay, Wisconsin.
You can read the publication’s description of Baton Rouge here, and see the methodology used to create the rankings here.
Daily Report emailed spokespeople for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber offering a chance to comment but did not hear back in time for this report.
