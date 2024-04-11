The Baton Rouge Youth Coalition has been selected as one of the 2024 Best Nonprofits to Work For by The NonProfit Times, the organization announced Tuesday.

BRYC ranked fifth in the small employer category and 18th overall. To compile the rankings, The NonProfit Times partners with Best Companies Group to identify nonprofits where leaders have gone above and beyond to create quality workplaces.

For over 15 years, BRYC has helped low-income high school students attend college. Participating students, or “fellows,” are offered ACT prep, after-school tutoring, mental health counseling, mentoring and assistance with the college application process. The organization currently serves 300 students across 13 districts.

“This award reinforces our dedication to attracting and retaining top talent who are passionate about supporting our fellows,” says Josh Howard, BRYC’s chief of staff.

BRYC also won first place in the small company category of Business Report’s 2022 Best Places to Work.

FourBlock Foundation, a New York-based nonprofit offering veteran career readiness programs, was selected as The NonProfit Times’ best overall organization to work for.

