Baton Rouge, New Orleans housing markets among nation’s least overpriced

A recent study by Florida Atlantic and Florida International universities shows the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas are two of the least-overpriced real estate markets in the country.

As The Center Square reports, the monthly study by researchers Ken Johnson of Florida Atlantic and Eli Beracha of Florida International uses data from Zillow and other sources to score the top 100 most overpriced or underpriced metropolitan areas in the U.S.

According to the data, homes in the Baton Rouge area in April sold for 9.4% more than expected, up from March when that figure was 7.91%. That put Baton Rouge’s real estate market at No. 93 among the nation’s 100 most highly populated metro areas.