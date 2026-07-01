A guide to some of the most Instagrammable spots around the Red Stick

Waiting on a getaway to spruce up your social media pages with new posts? Turns out you don’t have to go far for fresh pics, thanks to Baton Rouge’s catalogue of Instagram-worthy backdrops. From murals perfect for posing in front of to destinations you’ll want to snap for your next photo dump, don’t sleep on these selfie-ready stops.

We’ve gone on a scavenger hunt, looking for Baton Rouge backgrounds that will really make your next post pop. And it turns out the Capital Region may be more picturesque than you think.

Planning on posting up in these places? Tag us @225batonrouge, and we’ll do our best to repost your pics.

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143 Third St.

Looking to bring a vibe to your page? Put on your best going-out ’fit and head downtown to see Mother. Slide into a rouge booth with a craft cocktail or grab a photo in the hallway illuminated by rainbow neon lights.

Florida Street and N. River Road

Kind of like Baton Rouge’s version of The Bean in Chicago, this reflective installation perched on the Mississippi River is a must-see for locals and out-of-towners alike. Besides being a beauty, this sculpture can also hold a tune. Connected to sensors in the River, it plays music based on the rise and fall of the water.

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Burden Museum and Gardens

4560 Essen Ln.

Bring some nature into your feed with a series of shots taken at Burden. Whether it’s budding roses or towering sunflowers, something is always in bloom in this oasis off of Essen Lane, giving locals ample opportunities to bring some flower power into their profiles. Or put some history into your next post by documenting a journey through the LSU Rural Life Museum and the historic structures tucked within Windrush Gardens.

16 N. Stadium Dr.

If you’re lucky enough to catch Mike while he’s roaming his on-campus sanctuary, be sure to grab a few photos because not everyone gets to tag a live tiger in their pics. Plus, this cuddly guy is the cutest photobomber. If Mike’s taking a snooze, just climb onto the nearby tiger statue for a fun addition to any Baton Rouge-themed photo dump.

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100 North Blvd.

Live out your fairytale dreams in Louisiana’s resident castle. Pose on the sprawling front lawn with this architectural beauty in the background, or step inside for snaps featuring a kaleidoscope of colors from its famous stained glass.

7333 Highland Rd.

Head to the side of this beloved restaurant’s facade to find a postcard-inspired mural that will let all your followers know you’re sending greetings from Baton Rouge. Still nursing your marg from dinner? That iconic Styrofoam cup doubles as a great photo prop, too.

2857 Perkins Rd.

There are plenty of spots in the Perkins Overpass area that are photo-worthy, but this moody lounge and eatery is a great start. Let your phone eat—and drink—first before getting some pics of yourself surrounded by teal velvet curtains in the hallway or perched on a plush chair in one of the lounge’s eclectic seating areas.

541 S. Eugene St.

Shop rings, necklaces and more before popping outside for a photoshoot using the shop’s massive mural. Find saturated stripes of yellow, orange, red and teal with the brand’s pelican logo painted on top in white.

SoLou

2112 Perkins Palm Ave.

If you’ve ever dined on this eatery’s packed patio, you know about its famous neon sign located on the wall with the bird mural and greenery. It has backdropped countless brunch and birthday snaps, declaring that “There’s no place like south Louisiana.”

Poor Boy Lloyd’s

201 Florida St.

Fill up on po-boys at this local favorite before stepping outside for a photo shoot in front of its mural painted by Baton Rouge artist Marc Fresh. Position yourself right between the crawfish claws for a playful picture.

This article was originally published in the July 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.