Baton Rouge hotels nearly full for this weekend’s Garth Brooks concert

The Renaissance has a few rooms left on Friday but is sold out Saturday night, says general manager Nathaniel Tannehill.

“This is like an Alabama home game,” he says.

The hotel has been at nearly full occupancy the past two weeks as well, Tannehill says, thanks to spring sports and the return of conventions.

“We hope this weekend is a reminder that Baton Rouge is a place to come visit,” he says, “whether it’s for sports or entertainment.”

The concert has generated excitement among the local hospitality industry for a number of months, and Visit Baton Rouge announced a $250,000 investment in the event back in December.

The concert may set a precedent, VBR President and CEO Paul Arrigo says, and when an event like this is successful, future events become more possible. While the concert won’t be the three-day event that Bayou Country Superfest has been in the past, it’s still a major concert that will set records in terms of stadium attendance.

