Baton Rouge Food Bank expanding efforts to surrounding parishes following Ida; looking for volunteers, too

Following Hurricane Ida, parts of Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes were left without power and without the ability to go to the grocery store. Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is stepping in to help.

“People who have not needed us in the past need us now,” says Mike Manning, president and CEO of Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “On a daily basis, we help people who have food insecurity, but now, there’s so many more people with food insecurity. We have to expand our efforts, and we’re doing as much as we can.”

The food bank’s volunteers have been distributing food to surrounding parishes, including Assumption, St. James, Ascension, Livingston, St. Helena and East Feliciana.