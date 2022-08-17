These Baton Rouge companies are among the fastest growing in the U.S.

Thirteen companies from the Greater Baton Rouge area have made this year’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

Of the 5,000 companies listed, the Capital Region’s 13 representatives had a median growth of 146% and a combined revenue of $366 million.

The top Baton Rouge company on this year’s list is 365Labs, a software company that modernizes systems for first responders and public safety agencies. 365Labs made a significant jump up the chart, rising from No. 1,979 in 2021 to No. 154, thanks to its 3,247% growth.

Here are all of the Baton Rouge companies that made the list:

No. 154: 365Labs, software, 3,247% growth.

No. 1,163: United Fire & Water Damage of LA, consumer services, 558% growth.

No. 1,639: Integrated Payment Solutions, software, 382% growth.

No. 1,754: Genesis 360, construction, 351% growth.

No. 2,186: Oasis Spaces, construction, 271% growth.

No. 2,319: Parker’s Pharmacy, health products, 253% growth.

No. 3,536: Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, food and beverage, 146% growth.

No. 3,695: Anytime Flooring, construction, 137% growth.

No. 4,000: Exigo Technology Services, IT services, 121% growth.

No. 4,056: ThreeSixtyEight, advertising and marketing, 119% growth.

No. 4,614: Emergent Method, business products and services, 94% growth.

No. 4,638: Facilities Maintenance Management, construction, 93% growth.

No. 4,998: Ring Publications, education, 80% growth.

Thirty-eight Louisiana companies were included, with Harvey-based construction company Citi Approved Enterprise topping the list at No. 120 overall with a growth rate of 3,767%.

To compile the list, Inc. ranks the companies according to the percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Read the full list.

In all, Louisiana’s businesses achieved a 220% median growth, earned $536.6 million, and added 4,840 jobs to the economy.