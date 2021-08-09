Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre gets grant, though SBA still mum on strip club getting same award

It’s still unclear how The Penthouse Club qualified for the grant. It’s also unclear what changed with respect to BRBT’s application status.

The ballet company received word in late July that its grant request was denied. Then, early this week, it was notified it was eligible to appeal the denial within 14 days.

“We were pulling all our financials and gearing up to work on it all weekend,” Executive Director Molly Buchanan says. “It was going to be a lot of work.”

But Buchanan got an email unexpectedly Thursday saying that BRBT’s grant application was approved.

She’s puzzled that the money came through before the appeal was filed and suspects the unwelcome publicity last week may have had something to do with it—not that she’s complaining.

“We’re just so grateful and so thankful for the money,” she says of the $168,000 award. “This will make such a huge difference.”

There’s no way to know for sure why the SBA changed its mind about the BRBT application—or, for that matter, why The Penthouse Club has not been asked to return its grant.

The SBA has not responded to specific questions about either case. In an emailed statement, however, the agency says it takes fraud seriously.

“Misrepresentation of eligibility is unlawful and, when appropriate, these cases are referred to the Office of Inspector General,” it said in the email. “The SBA encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misuse of relief programs to report it at www.sba.gov/fraud.”

The New Orleans management firm that owns and operates The Penthouse Club, Kirkendoll Management, has not returned phone calls and texts seeking comment.

