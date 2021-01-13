It’s been less than one week since New Orleans reverted to a “modified Phase 1,” which involved further limiting capacity at businesses due to a sharp rise in cases.

The Baton Rouge area is also “currently experiencing a dangerous spike” in COVID-19 cases, says Mark Armstrong, a spokesman for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. This is reflected across the state, where on Jan. 6, the state recorded 6,800 new cases in a single day. The increase in January is nearly double the spikes Louisiana was seeing at any other time during the pandemic.

Broome will hold a news conference Thursday, Jan. 14, to discuss the surge of COVID-19 in the parish. Whether the mayor will announce that Baton Rouge is returning to Phase 1 remains unknown, as Armstrong declined on Monday to disclose the nature of her planned remarks.