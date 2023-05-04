Baton Rouge airport on track to meet or surpass pre-pandemic traffic

The Baton Rouge Metro Airport is seeing an increase in passengers and may meet or exceed pre-pandemic travel numbers this year, spokesperson Jim Caldwell said in a recent interview with WAFB-TV.

Travel at the airport is up 19.11% year over year through March, Caldwell told Daily Report this week. In 2022, BTR saw roughly 18% more passengers than in 2021.

The jump in travelers coincides with staff shortages at most of the nation’s major airlines, more international travel as a result of pent-up demand and long delays for passport applications, Caldwell says.