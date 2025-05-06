Augusta National and Pebble Beach are coming to Siegen Lane

A California indoor golf club is bringing virtual play at iconic courses with its first Louisiana location.

Swingeasy Golf Club will occupy nearly 4,000 square feet on Siegen Lane in the retail strip adjacent to Winn-Dixie, formerly home to the Brock Group Staffing Center. Construction is nearly complete, with the club expected to open within the next month, says co-owner Forrest Town.

The Baton Rouge location marks the company’s first expansion outside California. Swingeasy currently operates two clubs in Costa Mesa and another in Yorba Linda. It was originally set to open last year at the Esplanade retail center near Corporate Boulevard and College Drive, but that deal fell through.

Swingeasy uses high-end simulators by GSPro and Uneekor, allowing members and guests to play virtual rounds on more than 750 courses—including iconic destinations like Augusta National and Pebble Beach.

Designed for players of all skill levels, the golf club offers a social and competitive environment with amenities such as private golf suites, industry-leading simulators, putting greens, and lounge spaces with TVs and games.

The Siegen Lane site will follow the same business model as the California locations, with three private bays featuring 18-by-10-foot screens. Monthly memberships will range from $169 to $199, with a cap of around 250 members. Town says the club is especially targeting corporate memberships from local businesses.

Town has filed an application with the Planning Commission to rezone the property to allow for alcohol sales. The commission is expected to review the application at its June meeting.

He says the Louisiana location will operate as a franchise, and future expansion will depend on local demand. “We’re going to do it based on the rate of growth,” Town says. “If this one fills up within the next year, we have plans to start one in the greater (Baton Rouge) area, and in south Louisiana.”