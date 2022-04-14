Ascension Parish coalition urges state to prioritize widening La. 30

Business and political leaders in Ascension Parish are calling on state government to prioritize widening La. 30 from two to four lanes.

The highway is overburdened as it is, and the situation will only get worse as the parish continues to grow, says Anthony Ramirez, president and CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Highway 30 Coalition.

“Ascension Parish is a major economic driver for the entire state,” he says. “This needs to be a state priority.”