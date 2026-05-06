This new exhibit shows how quilts can make a fashion statement

Quilted jackets have been having a moment, but the practice of quilting has been around for centuries.

The newest LSU Textile & Costume Museum exhibition, “Stitches in Time: Quilts & Fashion,” explores the power of the stitch as a tool of creativity, functionality and cultural identity over roughly 150 years of fashion history.

Pairing historic quilts with high-end fashion pieces, including a recently acquired collection of pieces by Louisiana native and fashion design legend Geoffrey Beene, donated by Sylvia R. Karasu, the pieces demonstrate how quilting elevates design and detail in high-end fashion.

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“Beene frequently used quilted construction to create visual interest, add structure and enhance wearability,” Dr. Michael Mamp, director and curator of the LSU Textile & Costume Museum, says. “In total, the exhibition features more than a dozen quilts and approximately 30 garments.”

The grand opening for the exhibition was this past Sunday, May 3. Learn more about the exhibit and museum visiting hours on the museum’s website.

This story was originally published by inRegister on May 1. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.