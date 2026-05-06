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Geoffrey Beene's designs with quilting details will be featured throughout the exhibition. Photos courtesy LSU Textile & Costume Museum.

This new exhibit shows how quilts can make a fashion statement

By
Sally Grace Cagle
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Quilted jackets have been having a moment, but the practice of quilting has been around for centuries.

The newest LSU Textile & Costume Museum exhibition, “Stitches in Time: Quilts & Fashion,” explores the power of the stitch as a tool of creativity, functionality and cultural identity over roughly 150 years of fashion history.

A quilted evening jacket by Geoffrey Beene featured in the exhibition.

Pairing historic quilts with high-end fashion pieces, including a recently acquired collection of pieces by Louisiana native and fashion design legend Geoffrey Beene, donated by Sylvia R. Karasu, the pieces demonstrate how quilting elevates design and detail in high-end fashion.

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“Beene frequently used quilted construction to create visual interest, add structure and enhance wearability,” Dr. Michael Mamp, director and curator of the LSU Textile & Costume Museum, says. “In total, the exhibition features more than a dozen quilts and approximately 30 garments.”

The grand opening for the exhibition was this past Sunday, May 3. Learn more about the exhibit and museum visiting hours on the museum’s website.

This story was originally published by inRegister on May 1. To keep up with inRegistersubscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.

Sally Grace Cagle
By Sally Grace Cagle
Sally Grace Cagle is the associate editor of "inRegister" magazine, highlighting the very best of Baton Rouge by covering topics like interior design, philanthropy, style and much more. She has been with the publication since 2023, when she began as an editorial intern.

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