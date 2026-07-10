What to expect at The Corbel’s Summer Art Show

Find one-of-a-kind art and connect with the artist at The Corbel’s Summer Art Show this month. Hosted at The Mallory in St. Francisville, the twice-a-year event returns July 16-19.

“We created The Corbel Art Show to celebrate the incredible community of artists that surrounds us, and to provide a space where their work can be experienced and appreciated,” Lauren Charlet with The Corbel says.

Showcasing over 40 creatives from across the country at the St. Francisville showroom and event space, the event connects artists with collectors and visitors in a meaningful way.

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“Throughout the weekend, artists are on-site to share the stories behind their work and engage with guests firsthand,” Charlet says. “Our team goes above and beyond during the weekend of the show to create an unforgettable experience for visitors and participating artists.”

The Opening Night Wine Dinner kicks off the three-day event. Attendees will enjoy a four-course meal with wine pairings surrounded by beautiful art. With ice-cold Champagne and hors d’oeuvres in hand, the Corbel staff pulls out all of the stops. “To execute such a huge show lasting three days takes a lot of thought and planning,” Charlet explains. “We are so grateful for the team we have and all that they pull off the week before the show.” But for Charlet and her team, what makes the show especially meaningful is the energy it brings to St. Francisville. - Advertisement - “We love seeing new faces discover our town, explore its shops and restaurants and experience the creativity and hospitality that make our community so special,” she says. “We hope that visitors leave inspired by the art, carrying a piece of it home with them, and a little piece of St. Francisville in their hearts, thanks to the remarkable people and small businesses that make this town such a special place to call home.” Find all the details on the event here, and keep up with The Corbel by following them on Instagram.

This story was originally published by inRegister on July 2. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.