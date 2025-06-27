2025 Best of 225 Awards: People & Entertainment

Best Local Photographer

Jennifer Bolanos, Royal Rouge Photography 22.21%

Behind the lens of her camera, Jennifer Bolanos has captured everything from weddings to birthdays to poses for holiday cards. Beyond photography, her biz also offers videography, 360-degree photo booths and live paintings. royalrougephotography.com

Runners-up

Glenn Eymard 16.38%

Eric Garcia, Geaux Garcia 11.85%

Jordan Hefler 11.65%

Aaron Hogan, Eye Wander Photo 10.49%

Best Local Visual Artist

Jacob Zumo 15.06%

Local icons like Joe Burrow and religious icons like Mary are Jacob Zumo’s muses. From sacred art pieces to canvases covered in colors, this Baton Rouge artist’s work can be found in local businesses, schools and homes as well as in his Interline Avenue studio. jzumo.com

Runners-up

Chase Mullen 12.65%

Kim Meadowlark 10.44%

Ellen Ogden 10.34%

Laura Welch Taylor 10.14%

Best Local News Personality

Kiran Chawla, Unfiltered With Kiran 43.07%

Need the latest Capital Region news? Kiran Chawla provides up-to-date info on culture, politics, crime and more. unfilteredwithkiran.com

Runners-up

Sylvia Weatherspoon, WBRZ 17.62%

Chris Nakamoto, WAFB 12.29%

Greg Meriwether, WAFB 9.97%

John Pastorek, WBRZ 5.20%

Best Local Social Media Influencer

Maameefua Koomson, #BRTok 14.78%

Roping in viewers from Baton Rouge and beyond with her signature “Hey, BRTok,” Maameefua Koomson has cemented her personal pages, BRTok blog and hashtag, and marketing brand Quirk-E Creative as must-follows. Connect with her growing accounts across platforms to find the hottest things to do, see and eat in the Capital Region. Find her on TikTok and Instagram at @maameefua.koomson

Runners-up

Joe DeGregorio, South Louisiana Extreme Weather 12.93%

Jordan Basham, WhereToGeaux225 12.69%

Jaime Glas Odom, Queen of Sparkles 11.03%

Joey Cavalier, Tony Ridinger and Charles “Chuck P” Pierce, Eat the Boot Podcast 8.94%

Best Local Original Band

Parish County Line 23.12%

Hear some good ol’ country when this local band takes the stage with boot-scootin’ originals and twang-filled covers. From festivals to Texas Club concerts, Parish County Line has shared the stage with Jake Owen and Jason Aldean, but it can also stand on its own with fan-favorite sets packed with catchy tunes. parishcountyline.com

Runners-up

The Chris LeBlanc Band 19.98%

Chase Tyler Band 18.53%

Karma and the Killjoys 9.49%

Baby in the 90s 7.89%

Best Live Music Venue

Chelsea’s Live 35.89%

Follow the call of the disco ball or the hum of neon lights to this venue, known for its intimate shows, niche themed nights and penchant for luring national acts to Baton Rouge, from Grace Potter to Bright Eyes. chelseaslive.com

Runners-up

Texas Club 18.32%

L’Auberge Casino Hotel 14.11%

Manship Theatre 11.96%

The Varsity Theatre 10.64%

Best Performing Arts Group

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra 28.07%

Combining strings, wind and percussion, this group of well-orchestrated musicians shows off its range at performances like Bachtoberfest and Holiday Brass and, more recently, its Concert in the Cosmos series playing hits from Beyoncé to Bowie. brso.org

Runners-up

Theatre Baton Rouge* 23.46%

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre 14.04%

Center Stage Performing Arts Academy 12.60%

Playmakers of Baton Rouge 9.53%

Best Radio Personality

Murphy, Sam & Jodi 28.26%

Three’s company when Murphy, Sam & Jodi take the airwaves. On local station 96.1 – The River, the trio shares their takes on pop culture, helpful home hacks, personal stories and other playful commentary during tune breaks. And with affiliates from Hawaii to New York, their voices can be heard all over the country. murphysamandjodi.com

Runners-up

Big D & Bubba 22.36%

Matt Moscona 19.54%

T-Bob Hebert* 14.79%

Brian Haldane 6.60%

Best Radio Station

100.7, The Tiger 17.00%

Tune into The Tiger for today’s top country hits, from Luke Bryan to Riley Green and everything else in between. 1007thetiger.com

Runners-up

92.7, K-LOVE 16.59%

98.1, Eagle 13.34%

102.5, WFMF 12.58%

91.1, KLSU 10.16%

Best Local Place for a Date Night

The Little Village 14.76%

A table for two, an order of the Village Bread and shareable pastas. That’s amore! With an indulgent, Italian-inspired menu, The Little Village is definitely for lovers. littlevillagebr.com

Runners-up

Gino’s Restaurant 13.48%

BLDG 5 10.36%

Stab’s Prime Steak & Seafood 8.85%

The Colonel’s Club 8.85%

Best Family-friendly Attraction

Knock Knock Children’s Museum 25.64%

Climb, dance, paint and pretend at this kiddo-focused attraction jam-packed with pint-sized activities and learning opportunities. New for summer: a redesigned mechanical crane, constructed by LSU Mechanical & Industrial Engineering students, that allows next-gen builders to lift and load blocks. knockknockmuseum.org

Runners-up

Baton Rouge Zoo 21.14%

Istrouma Eatery + Brewery at Sugar Farms 14.40%

Topgolf 11.97%

Louisiana Art & Science Museum 11.60%

Best Local Chef

John Folse, Chef John Folse & Co. 17.06%

Marrying Cajun and Creole cuisine, this chef has made a name for himself with over 50 years in the restaurant industry. From owning eateries to creating TV cooking segments, John Folse has had a taste of it all—and given residents a taste in the process. jfolse.com

Runners-up

Justin Lambert, BLDG 5 14.15%

Chris Motto* 14.08%

Don Bergeron, Bergeron’s City Market 12.27%

Braden Messinger, Rocca Pizzeria 11.86%

Best Local Bar or Restaurant to Watch Sports

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux 30.26%

Wall-to-wall flat-screens make this spot an ideal place to spectate multiple sports at once. Sink into a cushy booth to cheer on your favorite teams while digging into Louisiana-inspired dishes like Bayou Pasta, Cajundillas and more. walk-ons.com

Runners-up

The Chimes 14.55%

Mid City Beer Garden 14.23%

Superior Grill 10.19%

Pelican to Mars 9.10%

*Editor’s note

After the ballot was finalized Feb. 25, there were several changes for nominees, including a permanent closure for Theatre Baton Rouge and job changes for Chris Motto and T-Bob Hebert.

This article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.