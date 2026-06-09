Quiana Lynell’s new album showcases her journey of authenticity and resilience

Quiana Lynell grew up in a household where secular music wasn’t allowed. Gospel was the only way. But at school, she received a fortuitous introduction to jazz and blues.

“Music was the escape,” says the Tyler, Texas, native. “There was always a separation between home and school.”

That escape has become a successful career for Lynell, who in April released her vinyl-exclusive album Black Magic. It’s the latest in a long line of accomplishments for the jazz vocalist and longtime south Louisiana resident, who won the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2017 and is a Grammy-nominated songwriter.

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Lynell cites her mother as her biggest supporter in music. “She was my first voice teacher, and being able to perform with her was so special,” Lynell says. “I take her with me everywhere I go.”

From learning about the importance of voice to how to annunciate, Lynell’s mother was pivotal in the formation of her musical identity. Growing up in the church, basses, tenors sopranos and altos were at the forefront, while instruments took a backseat. Lynell is a firm believer and testament to the power of voice. As a young girl, she’d listen to the powerful conviction of Whitney Houston and the honey-coated jazz lyricals of Nancy Wilson. Today, she has over 22 years of experience teaching voice at various foundations and as a former university professor.

“I’ve always leaned on using voice as an instrument to tell stories, whether music is an escape for me, a place of happiness or solitude, or a place I could find myself,” Lynell says.

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Finding joy in harnessing her voice, Lynell’s versatility has allowed her to fit her voice into almost any genre. Classically trained at LSU, Lynell calls her musical style “Jazzical Soul.”

Baton Rouge and New Orleans hold a special place in Lynell’s heart. South Louisiana is where she has the most exposure to tell her story, from performing at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival over the years.

Embracing jazz and the blues also allowed Lynell to discover and appreciate those who came before her. She points to Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald for their outstanding contributions to jazz and popular music, though they received minimal songwriting credits for their work.

“As a songwriter, I dig into these people who are audacious and who say the things that they say,” Lynell says. “I love to tell stories and it’s real, true, it may hurt, and might make you laugh or cry, but it’s gonna bring you in and you’re gonna feel it.”

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The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival gave Lynell her first chance when she began performing on her own. She graduated from early days of performing on the intimate Lagniappe Stage to her most recent performance on the Gentilly Stage, one of the festival’s biggest stages, in April 2026. Even after a 11-week tour with Jazz at Lincoln Center in 2025, she still cites Louisiana has her favorite place to perform.

“There’s nothing like south Louisiana,” Lynell says. “It’s hard for me to leave and go anywhere when I’m not treated like I am at home. I’m celebrated here in ways I can’t even describe.”

Lynell describes her new album Black Magic as a jazz mixtape that fuses house, bounce, funk and soul. The eight-track, two-sided album can be purchased through her website. The record is a result of everything she has learned. It’s a story of resilience and staying true to yourself. Lynell personifies herself as black magic, homing in on her identity as a powerful black woman. Two songs, “Handy Man” and “Tweedlee Dee,” are available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Music.

“You can feel every part of Quiana Lynell from A side to B side,” Lynell says. “My lyrics are very personal. The stories are magical, about the journey of believing in yourself and knowing that you have everything you need.”

There are two tracks with live versions, which were recorded at New Orleans Jazz Fest and at Treme Gumbo Fest. The last track, “I Have Everything I Need (House Mix),” was created in collaboration with producer Cindy Wonderful, as a result of a grant Lynell won from the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. The album cover for Black Magic was created by Aaron Hogan, the same photographer who created the cover for Lynell’s 2019 release, A Little Love. This full circle moment made Lynell feel even more gratitude and appreciation for the talent, or “magic,” in Baton Rouge.

“I made so many relationships and partnerships with other brands and people in the music industry that have just fortified and strengthened the business that I’m able to present and help elevate my sound in a way that I couldn’t have done on my own,” Lynell says.

Lynell’s independent label, Q Sound Records, adheres to its motto, “Making art worth listening to.” This prompted Lynell to put Black Magic on vinyl, the best and most accurate representation of its value.

“Vinyl has actually surpassed every other music medium in sales for the last few years, so it was definitely a conscious decision, and I’m happy to be able to create art that is worth listening to,” Lynell says.

Black Magic is a true testament to this, as the red vinyl and signed sleeve version sold out its 250 pre-order stock. Lynell’s knowledge of the music business helped her understand the market and her audience during the creation of her vinyl-exclusive album. Although she understands the convenience of digital media, playing vinyl on a record player should be a special occasion shared with others.

“You have to read, reteach people how to curate art,” Lynell says. “[Digital listening] just devalues all the work that goes in. I sit at home and cry to write these songs. [The music] should hit you in a certain way. It can’t if you just slide through tracks on Spotify.”

In early June, Lynell was back home, performing at Rick’s on the Square in the place it all started for her—Tyler, Texas. She describes the night as “indescribable,” as the room was filled with everyone from her extended family to city council members.

“Every stage I go to, I sing something, and people just sing it back and create this thing with me, and it literally happened effortlessly because I was at home. It was magical,” Lynell says.

Acceptance and welcoming are something Lynell searches for on every stage. She understands the power of music and its ability to unify different types of people and create a bond that is undeniable.

“For me to facilitate that and be a part of that legacy in history, from Louisiana to Tyler to New Orleans to across the world, makes me so happy with life,” Lynell says.

Lynell will perform at the Juneteenth Unity Fest on June 20 at the Main Library. Learn more about her upcoming dates and her album on her website.