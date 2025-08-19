12+ trivia nights to test your wits (and sip a drink) around Baton Rouge

Everyone has that random bit of knowledge. The kind where you wonder, “How on Earth do they know that?”

Trivia nights are the chance to show it off. Baton Rouge has plenty of bars and restaurants that gather adults of all ages and supply them with booze and food with the goal of competing against each other with that random knowledge. The themed events, some of which are organized by local groups like Let’s Get Quizzical and Suspense Games, cover topics ranging from emo trivia to the dark side of Disney.

Here are some of the tried and true locations to visit. Did we miss a spot? Tell us at [email protected].

Monday

2504 Government St.

Monday at 6 p.m.

Grab a drink at their weekly happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with $7 margs and $3 beer. And don’t forget to fuel your brain with bar essentials like queso and chips, nachos and tacos.

2904 Perkins Road

Monday at 6 p.m.

Stop by for various theme nights and drink specials like $6 frozen margs and mules and chicken shawarma wraps, only available Mondays.

4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Monday at 8 p.m.

Part of the bar’s “Publympics,” which consists of 6 rounds of trivia, 1 round of pool and 1 round of darts, this joint is sure to mix up your routine. With daily drink specials, The Smiling Dog also offers karaoke nights, comedy shows and live music.

Tuesday

18303 Perkins Road, Suite E

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

A classic cheeseburger and beer are great companions for trivia night. Burgersmith’s happy hour runs from 4-6 p.m. with deals like half-priced beer, wine and cocktails, $3 hot dogs and $2 fries, for brain food.

411 Ben Hur Road, Suite A

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

General trivia nights every Tuesday. Also, pop in for Cheba Hut’s Drag Bingo held every Thursday. Be sure to check the sandwich shop’s Facebook for a list of updated events, as it holds new ones each week.

250 W. Lee Drive

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Trivia nights are a blast with Monster Margaritas for $9.75 and petite salads for only $5. Indulge in one of Our Mom’s classic burgers or venture out with wild options like a PB&J burger.

2678 Government St.

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

With themed trivia nights, daily happy hour from 2-7 p.m., and $7 select cocktails and $1 off draft beer, it’s never a dull time at this spot. Bring your favorite person or pet to enjoy food trucks from local restaurants and live music all week.

11212 Pennywood Ave.

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

This local brewery hosts trivia nights that make use of your eyes and ears. It’s free to play, and the top 3 teams win bar tab prizes.

Wednesday

4158 Government St.

Wednesday at 7 p.m.

This former food truck upgraded to a brick-and-mortar joint hosts live music, trivia nights and private parties. Head over for a signature cheeseburger or, if you’re feeling adventurous, a boozy milkshake.

Thursday

5643 Government St.

Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy weekly trivia with a hot dog from the Summers Dawg Daze food truck and happy hour deals like $1 off pints. Also check out Tuesday night Bingo at 6 p.m., where every beer you buy gets you one bingo card.

14505 La. Highway 101, Gonzales

Thursday at 6:30

At this local spot, you can enjoy trivia nights, karaoke and live music, all while sipping on one of their eight signature daiquiris.

421 Third St.

Every other Thursday at 7 p.m.

Head to downtown for themed trivia nights every other Thursday. Drink deals include $3 glasses of wine and High Noons all night long.

4385 Perkins Road

Thursday at 7 p.m.

Trivia nights here are never the same, with a new theme every time. Pregame wiht Bulldog’s happy hour from opening to 6 p.m. with double drinks for the price of a single; $1 off pints, bottles and glass wines; and $2 off all pitchers.

174 South Blvd.

Thursday at 8 p.m.

At this downtown dive, it’s game night all night with music trivia, bingo and karaoke and the chance to win drinks, shots and other prizes. Grab a bite from Dearman’s South food truck until 11 p.m. or snag a $7 double Tito’s all night long.