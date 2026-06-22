This local singer is featured in one of McDonald’s latest ad campaigns

You may have seen a familiar face splashed across a refreshing new ad campaign for McDonald’s.

Local singer Justin Garner is one of two Black artists that the chain tapped to celebrate and recognize Black Music Appreciation Month. An advertisement on Garner’s Instagram showcased the singer in the studio, sipping one of the brand’s new refreshers, and singing “Feels” off his latest EP, Songs You Can Feel. The partnership has been a full-circle moment for Garner.

“I think growing up with McDonald’s as a kid and seeing myself now in the commercial and on the banners is truly a dream come true,” says the Plaquemine native. “It’s kind of like an ‘I made it’ moment.”

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Garner says the collaboration allows him to be his authentic self and shows that anything is possible. The campaign has given Garner a platform with a national audience. The visibility showcases not only him, but also other Louisiana artists as well.

“[Black Music Month] means finally getting the spotlight on years of hard work, not just for myself, but for other Black creators. Black musicians have had a hand in R&B, gospel, soul, country, and rock,” Garner says. “It’s very special to get that platform nationally and to talk about that; it means the absolute world to me.”

An active performer during Louisiana’s festival season, Garner followed up last year’s New Orleans Jazz Fest debut with recent performances at French Quarter Fest and YLC Wednesday at the Square.

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Now, he’s promoting his new collaboration with the national fast-food chain, sharing that his personal favorite of the new drinks is the Blackberry Passionfruit Refresher. But despite achieving national and local recognition with this campaign, Garner remains deeply connected to the local landmarks and childhood memories that shaped him.

“It feels like just going to some of the favorite places that I love and some of the favorite places that I grew up in,” Garner says. “I grew up watching WAFB and hearing about my parents going to L’Auberge Casino. So now I get to make those same rounds, but as a performer.”

On June 13, Garner performed at the 31st annual Juneteenth Festival in Donaldsonville. During his set, audiences entered a giveaway sponsored by McDonald’s. The winner received free refreshers for a year and a signed setlist.

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“It felt like a big block party, so it was really good to be there performing in that particular space for Juneteenth,” Garner says. “Donaldsonville is very close to my birthplace of Plaquemine, so it felt like going back home to perform for the people I love.”

Garner’s intention with his performances is to mirror a stadium show, with a five-piece band, background dancers and vocalists accompanying him on stage to create what he calls, “a world-class, A1 show.”

“You will feel like you are in the church of Justin Garner when it comes to R&B, soul, and love,” he says. “You will feel uplifted and have a great time.”

The creation of his latest EP was what Garner calls a waterfall process. He released three songs, “Hot Light”, “The Icing”, and “A Girl’s Girl” over a span of four months, leading up to the full release in May.

“Each song has its own sound, its own feel, its own genre influences, so I think that’s really enjoyable,” Garner says. “In the past, I would release one song then an album, but with Songs You Can Feel, it’s a breathing, living album.”

The theme of the album is all things love and the broader contexts of it. Garner speaks on “A Girl’s Girl,” a love letter to all the ladies.

“[The song] is about female empowerment, but from a guy’s perspective,” Garner says. “I feel like it’s very important for women to hear words of affirmation and songs of affirmation from male artists. That’s something that isn’t touched on a lot in the music landscape today.”

The EP’s release came with the biggest surprise of all when Garner discovered he was featured across every major R&B playlist on Apple Music.

“When I saw my name, I was like ‘Oh word,’ like I’m on the Best New Songs,” Garner says. “Then I was like, ‘Okay, my project is featured here,’ and I looked into every playlist and [saw my name]. It lets me know that I’m connecting and staying true to who I am.”

Garner has high aspirations for his music career. Having already performed the national anthem at four major events, his sights are set on singing the anthem at the Super Bowl and performing at the Grammys. Yet his ultimate mission is to represent Louisiana in a fresh light and to prove that the state’s talent extends far beyond country music.

“I just want to continue to represent 225 and to become an iconic Louisiana R&B artist,” he says. “I think that’s something that’s missing from the landscape of what represents Louisiana music.”

Stay up to date on the latest on Garner with his website.