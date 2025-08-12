Faith and family come together in Abigail and Aaron Reller’s flourishing art business

“It’s a modern take on a traditional icon,” Aaron says. “It’s not a church-like painting,” Abigail adds.

The sculptures are available in a variety of colors, ranging from bright, bold and fluorescent shades to more muted hues, ensuring there is a Mary fit for every home. “She’s for everyone, not just the traditional people in church pews,” Abigail says.

Both teachers by trade, the couple met while teaching in Mississippi, and moved to New Orleans after getting married. In 2018, they launched Abigail Reller Art, which they are now both pursuing full time. “We both do a little bit of everything,” Abigail explains. “It started out as me doing all the painting, and Aaron and my dad would pour resin on the paintings. Now, we both paint, resin and make the statues.”

The artistic and business efforts are shared, aside from The Grey Collaborative, which Abigail spearheads. The Grey Collaborative offers children the opportunity to have a hand in the artworks that fill their family homes. The process starts with a collaborative session, in which a family goes into Abigail’s studio and paints base layers. Then, Abigail uses that foundation to create a commissioned piece with custom colors, dimensions, finishes, framing and more.