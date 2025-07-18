Big Buddy’s ‘Expressions of Me’ art exhibition celebrates the imagination of local youth

The imagination and fearlessness of children make their artwork shine especially bright, at least for those who are willing to look deeper.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is doing just that with the Big Buddy’s Summer Art Collective’s exhibition, titled “Expressions of Me,” which features works from 40 middle school students across the Baton Rouge area.

The exhibit debuted during a reception last night, July 17, at the Shell Gallery at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. It will remain on view through Aug. 3.

At the reception, guests heard remarks from Big Buddy executive director Gaylynne Mack, received an introduction of the professional art instructors who participated in the program, watched a video presentation detailing the students’ creative journey and more.

The program introduced students to a wide range of techniques, guided by professional artists who served as mentors. Then, they selected an artistic major and received 36 hours of instruction in that medium.

After six weeks of intensive summer study, young artists now showcase the creativity, entrepreneurship and self-expression they developed through the visual arts program.

However, they learned more than just art techniques, with courses on pricing and selling their work, as well as entrepreneurial basics.

