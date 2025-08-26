Adelaide Pitre combines her passion for art and architecture in her local business

For creative people, a successful career that fosters their creativity is the dream. And for Adelaide Pitre, known online as Adelaide Designs, combining her love for painting with her knowledge of interior design, she’s helping to create beautiful spaces complete with her commissioned works.

“Art has been part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Pitre says. “I come from a family of artists, so creativity was always encouraged. Becoming an artist was always a dream, though I never imagined it would become such a big part of my career. That changed when I began working at TRENDS by Design after graduating from LSU with my bachelor’s degree in interior design.” Beginning to create commissioned artwork for their clients’ homes, her art career began to grow alongside her design work.

Pitre has been working with TRENDS by Design for the past three years, and she is now pursuing her master’s degree in architecture with the goal of designing residential homes. “Being both an artist and a designer allows me to create custom pieces that complement the spaces we design,” she says. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see how a painting can become the heart of a room, bringing together both the art and the design in a meaningful way.”

Getting much of her inspiration for art from fabrics, furniture, colors and patterns, her approach to art is intentional in the way it will be lived with by its owners. “Whether I’m working on a painting or designing a space, I begin with the overall vision and how I want it to feel with the story it should tell,” she says. Describing her interior design style as traditional with a fresh approach, rooted in classical design with layers of colors and patterns, she says she loves creating spaces that feel timeless, but leave people inspired.

Along with the commissioned works through TRENDS by Design, Pitre is also offering a new service: bridal flower portraits. “These are custom paintings that preserve a couple’s wedding bouquet as a piece of art they can treasure forever,” she says. “I love capturing the colors, textures and personality of each arrangement, knowing it represents such a meaningful moment in someone’s life.”

Keep up with Pitre by following her on Instagram.