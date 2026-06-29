2026 Best of 225 Awards: People & Entertainment

Best Chef

Don Bergeron, Bergeron’s City Market – 16.04%

Chef Don Bergeron has been in the kitchen since he was only 5 years old, learning to cook from his grandmother. Now he mans the kitchen at his Jefferson Highway market, where locals flock for hot lunches and shop for frozen meals that save weeknight dinners. chefdonb.com

Runners-up

John Folse, White Oak Estate and Gardens 14.81%

Barrett Meeks, Mansurs on the Boulevard 13.59%

Chris Motto, The Colonel’s Club 12.36%

Patrick Trahan, Ruffino’s Restaurant 11.24%

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Best Bar or Restaurant to Watch Sports

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – 36.78%

With more than 6,000 screens across all Walk-On’s restaurants, there’s always a matchup to watch. Throw in a stacked beer lineup and a packed menu of tasty bites and you’ve got a sports lover’s dream. walk-ons.com

Runners-up

Superior Grill 12.76%

Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill 11.06%

Pelican to Mars 10.75%

Court to Table 8.34%

Phil’s Oyster Bar 8.34%

Best Visual Artist

Amanda Farris – 24.36%

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Armed with paintbrushes and a palette of rich hues, 25-year-old artist Amanda Farris creates textured oil paintings inspired by the world around her. Her recent subjects include flora like caladiums and palmetto leaves. amandafarrisart.com

Runners-up

Jacob Zumo 22.15%

Abe Negaran 14.99%

Loveday Funck 12.95%

Holly Sonnier Browning, Sonnier Fine Art 8.01%

Best News Personality

Kiran Chawla, Unfiltered with Kiran – 47.39%

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Staying up to date on local happenings is as easy as refreshing Kiran Chawla’s site for crime updates, business news and other scoops. With two decades of reporting under her belt, Chawla’s breaking stories have received awards and recognition, along with countless clicks and shares. unfilteredwithkiran.com

Runners-up

Sylvia Weatherspoon, WBRZ 25.42%

Johnny Ahysen, WAFB 12.58%

Abigail Whitam, WBRZ 9.92%

Mia Monet, WBRZ 4.69%

Best Family-Friendly Attraction

Knock Knock Children’s Museum – 36.14%

At Knock Knock, it’s always play time. The museum’s 26,000 square feet provide ample space for imagination to run wild in 18 interactive Learning Zones. Explore the Art Garden, pop into the Bubble Playground, or bust a move in the B.R. Star Studio. knockknockmuseum.org

Runners-up

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo 24.53%

Court to Table 12.92%

Louisiana’s Old State Capitol 5.59%

Chapple Farms 4.93%

The Play District 4.93%

Best Radio Station

100.7, The Tiger – 17.17%

Baton Rouge traffic is a whole lot more bearable when listening to tunes. Looking for a country-music-soundtracked commute? Turn your dial to 100.7 and turn it all the way up. 1007thetiger.com

Runners-up

92.7, K-LOVE 15.71%

98.1, Eagle 15.54%

104.5, ESPN 12.53%

102.5, WFMF 10.13%

Best Live Music Venue

Chelsea’s Live – 26.64%

Follow the call of the dance floor’s disco ball to DJ-led themed nights and sold-out concerts at this music haven. For four years, Chelsea’s Live has reimagined live music in Baton Rouge, curating a space that caters to artists and makes fans feel at home. Grab tickets. We’ll meet you under the neon lights at 1010 Nic. chelseaslive.com

Runners-up

Live After Five 26.53%

The Texas Club 20.53%

Manship Theatre 17.65%

The Colonel’s Club 7.04%

Best Photographer

Jordan Hefler – 30.36%

Don’t expect to receive a boring photo album from Jordan Hefler. The local photographer mixes creativity with her camera talent to produce dreamy, technicolor snaps for clients. Not confined to one muse, Hefler has built her career capturing the best sides of Baton Rouge events, famous musicians, sports stars, brands and more. jordanhefler.com

Runners-up

Jennifer and Dario Bolanos, Royal Rouge Photography 17.29%

Tailored Photos 8.20%

Glenn Eymard Photography 7.31%

Aaron Hogan, Eye Wander Photo 6.90%

Best Place for a Date Night

The Colonel’s Club – 14.23%

Grab your boo and indulge in a romantic meal of apps, entrees and desserts before meandering over to the adjoining lounge for a nightcap of cocktails, espresso and live music led by piano. thecolonelsclub.com

Runners-up

BLDG 5 13.22%

The Little Village 12.86%

Nino’s 10.84%

Mansurs on the Boulevard 10.01%

Best Performing Arts Group

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra – 34.09%

A night at the symphony is anything but boring when BRSO takes the stage. Composed of talented wind, string and percussion musicians, this group commands an audience with sweet sounds and themed shows. Expect traditional compositions along with holiday classics, pop hits and movie scores. brso.org

Runners-up

Playmakers of Baton Rouge 17.66%

South of Central Band 8.68%

LA Dance Space 7.15%

Butterr Improv 6.24%

This article was originally published in the July 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.